'8647' markings on National Mall grass in US capital prompts investigation

A giant marking of the number "8-6-4-7" was discovered on the grass of the National Mall in Washington DC., leading to an investigation by federal authorities.
"8-6" is a slang term for "get rid of", and the Trump administration claims that the viral four numbers are meant to encourage violence against Trump, the 47th president.
According to the US police, authorities "responded to a report of vandalism" at around 11:30 ET on Thursday morning.
"The cause of the discoloration has not yet been determined. Grass samples have been collected for testing. The investigation is ongoing," said the agency.
An Interior Department spokesperson called the incident "deranged" vandalism that "will not be tolerated".
The new marking was discovered as US prosecutors investigate the former director of the FBI for a social media post featuring the same numbers written on a beach in seashells.
James Comey is facing multiple charges related to an alleged threat to kill Trump. He has denied the charges and called the prosecution politically motivated.
The numbers written in the grass appears somewhat faded, with the number 8 appearing more prominently than the others. It is located close to the World War 2 memorial.
Moreover, the alleged vandalism comes amid a beautification campaign of US monuments in the city, led by President Trump.