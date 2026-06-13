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USA crushes Paraguay 4-1 in exciting World Cup Group D opener

The 2026 World Cup cohosts, USA, have taken their first win in the opening match of Group D

USA crushes Paraguay 4-1 in exciting World Cup Group D opener
USA crushes Paraguay 4-1 in exciting World Cup Group D opener

The United States opened their World Cup campaign with a stunning 4-1 victory against Paraguay.

Folarin Balogun netted two goals, becoming just the second US player to score more than once in the International tournament, after Bert Patenaude, who scored the tournament's first-ever hat-trick in the inaugural 1930 edition against Paraguay.

This also marks the biggest win at the 2026 World Cup so far.

The US took the early lead as Paraguayan player Damián Bobadilla scored an own goal in the seventh minute.

However, Christian Pulisic provided assist and played a key part in the own goal that put the USMNT on the scoreboard.

He also delivered an impressive pass to Balogun in the 31st minute to make it a 2-0 lead, marking the 21st assist of his national team career.

Paraguay only goal came in the 73rd minute when Maurício pulled one back for the team, who are playing at their first World Cup since 2010.

Pulisic was kicked in the left calf during and exited the game at halftime. He was subbed out of the game to start the second half, with Sebastian Berhalter taking his place.

Notably, the US vs Paraguay was the first World Cup match in the US, which came after the opening ceremony headlined by Katy Perry and the game was attended by stars included Tom Cruise and David Beckham.

The US will now face Australia on Friday, June 19, while Paraguay are set to face Türkiye on Saturday, June 20.

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