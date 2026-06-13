News
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after 'towel' drama

Kim Kardashian made headlines last week after 'stealing' Kimi Antonelli's towel at the Monaco Grand Prix

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after towel drama
Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after 'towel' drama

Kim Kardashian has concluded the bizarre towel incident by sending Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli a personalised gift.

On Friday, June 12, F1 Instagram shared a video of the Italian driver receiving a brand new white towel wrapped neatly with a pink bow.

The towel also featured a custom embroidered message that read, "To Kimi from Kim", which the 19-year-old driver received with a surprised look on his face.


What happened at the Monaco Grand Prix?

The saga began a week ago during the Monaco GP when Kim attended the Formula 1 race weekend to support her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Following the race, Kimi made history by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Monaco Grand Prix.

During the exciting and chaotic post-race podium celebration, a hilarious mix-up took place.

Camera footage captured Kim walking past the podium and accidentally picking up Kimi's clean white towel, using it to wipe her face and walking away.

The clip quickly went viral on social media platforms, with fans calling it the "towel heist".

After the incident went viral, the Mercedes team joined in on the fun as they shared a playful video of Kimi searching for his towel and asking his crew, "I was wondering, have you seen my towel?"

Ahead of the upcoming Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Kim presented the Mercedes driver with a fresh towel, which was handed to him in the now-viral video as a delighted Kimi said, "Thank you Kim!"

The youngster was later seen wearing the towel around his neck as he drove around the Barcelona paddock on a scooter.

David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
World Cup 2026: England's equipment stolen ahead of Kansas City training session
World Cup 2026: England's equipment stolen ahead of Kansas City training session
USA crushes Paraguay 4-1 in exciting World Cup Group D opener
USA crushes Paraguay 4-1 in exciting World Cup Group D opener
Shinobi Way codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Shinobi Way codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Kenny Jackett passes away at age of 64: Cause of death, more
Kenny Jackett passes away at age of 64: Cause of death, more
Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut
Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut
Jemma Stapleton, Australian sprinter dies at 25 on family vacation
Jemma Stapleton, Australian sprinter dies at 25 on family vacation
Jaspal Rana dies at 49: What we know about former Asian Games gold medallist's health
Jaspal Rana dies at 49: What we know about former Asian Games gold medallist's health
South Korea secures thrilling win over Czech Republic in World Cup opener
South Korea secures thrilling win over Czech Republic in World Cup opener
Darron Lee: Ex-Super Bowl champion indicted on murder charge in girlfriend's death
Darron Lee: Ex-Super Bowl champion indicted on murder charge in girlfriend's death
Phil Mickelson hit with major setback after ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
Phil Mickelson hit with major setback after ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
Kim Kardashian’s towel ‘heist’ gets hilarious response from Kimi Antonelli
Kim Kardashian’s towel ‘heist’ gets hilarious response from Kimi Antonelli

Popular News

Popular Tex-Mex chain ends New Jersey run after 44 years

Popular Tex-Mex chain ends New Jersey run after 44 years

58 minutes ago
Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after 'towel' drama

Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after 'towel' drama
3 hours ago
David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event

David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
5 hours ago