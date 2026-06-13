Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after 'towel' drama

Kim Kardashian has concluded the bizarre towel incident by sending Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli a personalised gift.
On Friday, June 12, F1 Instagram shared a video of the Italian driver receiving a brand new white towel wrapped neatly with a pink bow.
The towel also featured a custom embroidered message that read, "To Kimi from Kim", which the 19-year-old driver received with a surprised look on his face.
What happened at the Monaco Grand Prix?
The saga began a week ago during the Monaco GP when Kim attended the Formula 1 race weekend to support her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.
Following the race, Kimi made history by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Monaco Grand Prix.
During the exciting and chaotic post-race podium celebration, a hilarious mix-up took place.
Camera footage captured Kim walking past the podium and accidentally picking up Kimi's clean white towel, using it to wipe her face and walking away.
The clip quickly went viral on social media platforms, with fans calling it the "towel heist".
After the incident went viral, the Mercedes team joined in on the fun as they shared a playful video of Kimi searching for his towel and asking his crew, "I was wondering, have you seen my towel?"
Ahead of the upcoming Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Kim presented the Mercedes driver with a fresh towel, which was handed to him in the now-viral video as a delighted Kimi said, "Thank you Kim!"
The youngster was later seen wearing the towel around his neck as he drove around the Barcelona paddock on a scooter.