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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Cristiano Ronaldo kicks off World Cup campaign in US with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in US with team Portugal for his last FIFA World Cup

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo kicks off World Cup campaign in US with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo kicks off World Cup campaign in US with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in the United States with Portugal’s national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting the stage for what could be another historic milestone in the career of one of football’s greatest players.

Ronaldo and his teammates landed in Florida on Friday to begin preparations for the tournament, where the veteran forward is aiming to become one of the few players in football history to feature in six World Cup finals.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico, is the largest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams and matches across three countries.

The expanded format is expected to attract record global audiences and increase competition among participating nations.

At 41, Ronaldo remains one of the most influential figures in world football. The Portuguese captain already holds numerous international records, including the most goals scored in men’s international football and the most appearances for a national team.

Portugal has been drawn in Group K and will open its campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 17 in Houston.

The team will then face Uzbekistan on June 22 before concluding the group stage against Colombia on June 26 in Miami.

For Ronaldo, the tournament represents more than another opportunity to compete on football’s biggest stage.

A sixth World Cup appearance would further cement his place among the sport’s all-time greats and add another chapter to his long-running rivalry with Lionel Messi, who is also expected to make his sixth World Cup appearance with defending champions Argentina.

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