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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Vanessa Trump opens up about breast cancer treatment: 'grateful to be healing'

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, shared a breast cancer diagnosis in May 2026

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Vanessa Trump opens up about breast cancer treatment: grateful to be healing
Vanessa Trump opens up about breast cancer treatment: 'grateful to be healing'

Vanessa Trump has shared a significant update about her breast cancer journey.

On Saturday, June 13, President Trump's former daughter-in-law revealed that she is set to begin the second stage of her cancer treatment after spending four weeks recovering from surgery.

In an emotional Instagram post, Vanessa said that she was "grateful to be healing and moving forward".

"Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment. Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle," she added.

Vanessa Trump/ Instagram
Vanessa Trump/ Instagram

The mother-of-five first shared her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2026, saying she was working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan.

At the time of the announcement, Vanessa, who has been romantically involved with golf legend Tiger Woods since 2024, did not specify the type of breast cancer she was diagnosed with.

Moreover, Vanessa's cancer diagnosis came after Tiger was arrested on DUI charges in March and checked into a rehabilitation centre in Switzerland.

On Friday, June 12, the golf pro reportedly took his private plane back to the US and was spotted arriving at a private airport in Jupiter, Florida.

Notably, breast cancer rates in the US are rising among women under 50, prompting doctors to urge women to pay attention to changes in their body and visit physicians in case of any doubt or abnormality.

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