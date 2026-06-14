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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
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Sony may not simulatenously release PlayStation Plus games

New PlayStation games include Sonic X Shadow Generations and Destiny 2 Legacy Collection, which landed on June 9 and 10

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
Sony may not simulatenously release PlayStation Plus games
Sony may not simulatenously release PlayStation Plus games 

Sony has updated its game launch schede for PlayStation Plus Exfda and Premium subscribers across the Japan, UK, and USA.

Previously, Sony rolled out full catalogue with a range of exciting titles on the same day; however, this time, the release time was apparently different, as the release is spread out weekly over the month.

This pattern is similar to streaming services, which launches the episodes on weekly basis.

It is pertinent to mention that other regions will continue to recive the full list of PS games at the same day.

In June 2026, the new PlayStation games include Sonic X Shadow Generations and Destiny 2 Legacy Collection, which landed on June 9 and 10.

Sony may not simulatenously release PlayStation Plus games

However, the Final Fantasy XVI and Gitaroo Man's release received significant attention and it will become accessible on June 16.

Players are now slates to receive the Kingdom Come Deliverance and Life is Strange Double Exposure on June 23.

Notably, the final launch of PlayStation games for June 2026 will occur on June 30 that include Farming Simulator 25, Black Desert. And Blades of Fire.

Though, Sony officials have not provided reasons for the staggered release schedule; however, some credible analysts speculate that this might be a way to garner significant attraction from all the gaming enthusiasts on the platform on weekly basis .

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