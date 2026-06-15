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  • Updated 49 minutes ago
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President Trump hosts UFC fight on White House Lawn for 80th birthday

President Trump marked his 80th birthday by hosting the historic ‘UFC Freedom 250’ matches

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 49 minutes ago
President Trump hosts UFC fight on White House Lawn for 80th birthday
President Trump hosts UFC fight on White House Lawn for 80th birthday

In a historic and unconventional birthday celebration, President Donald Trump marked his 80th birthday on Sunday by hosting a UFC mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn of the White House.

The spectacle dubbed “UFC Freedom 250” featured a massive 92-foot metal rigging known as “The Claw” that enclosed a wire-mesh octagon.

The president joined by longtime friend and UFC CEO Dana White watched from the front row alongside Cabinet members and other officials.

While the event drew thousands of spectators, it faced criticism from those questioning the appropriateness of hosting a for-profit combat sports event at the nation’s executive residence.


However, the administration defended the display with White House spokesperson Allison Schuster stating, “Having this spectacle take place at the people’s house on Flag Day during our nations’ semiquincentennial anniversary is a fitting tribute.”

The event culminated in a headline bout where American Justin Gaethje defeated Georgian-Spanish fighter Ilia Topuria for the lightweight championship.

Ahead of the fights, Topuria expressed his excitement, noting, “It’s not gonna be the biggest in UFC history; I think it’s gonna be one of the biggest events in sports history.”

The celebration comes as the president balances these festivities with ongoing international diplomacy and domestic policy challenges.

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