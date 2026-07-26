Inter Miami Germán Berterame rushed to hospital over head collision, teammate pays tribute 

Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame was rushed to a hospital after sickening head collision during the MLS game against CF Montreal.
Miami was gearing up to score the game's first goal with 20 minutes remaining, and Yannick Bright flicked a header into the penalty area.
How Germán Berterame was injured during Inter Miami vs CF Montreal clash?
Around the 70-minute mark, Berterame, who was attempting to win the ball, collided head-to-head with Montreal defender Efrain Morales while Daniel Pereira also challenged for the ball, leaving Berterame knocked out on the pitch.
The 27-year-old appeared unresponsive as he hit the ground, with Montreal's Brayan Vera instantly signalling for urgent treatment. Players from both teams then called for trainers to enter the field, and the game was stopped for nearly 10 minutes as the Miami star was attended to.
An ambulance then entered the field, and Berterame was removed, forcing Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos to make a substitution. He was replaced by Preston Plambeck.
Amid the devastating scenes, Miami was awarded a penalty as the referee determined that Morales had fouled Berterame with the contact inside the box.
Emotional tribute for Germán Berterame
Luis Suarez converted the spot kick nearly 10 minutes after the penalty was awarded and paid tribute to Berterae by raising the Mexican international's No. 19 jersey.
After the game, Hoyos confirmed that Berterame was recovering and doing well.
"Thank God he's recovering, he's okay and he's conscious. His family is aware of everything. We didn't know what to do, it was a great desperation," he said.
Inter Miami was without Lionel Messi
Notably, Inter Miami was already without Lionel Messi during the game, who is currently on break after participating in the FIFA World Cup.
Messi reached the final with Argentina but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in extra time.
The football star would likely join Miami on Monday, August 10.