Gabriel Langton injury update: Team England shares first snap after hospital visit

Gabriel Langton, who was rushed to a hospital after falling head-first at Commonwealth Games, has been reunited with his teammates.
The 19-year-old was taken on a stretcher after he missed a grab on the horizontal bar during his routine in the men's team gymnastic final.
He was initially treated by more than 10 medical staff, and it was reported that Langton was conscious as he was swept away.
Team England breaks silence on Gabriel Langton's injury
In a statement addressing the gymnast injury, Team England said, "Gabriel was transferred to the hospital as a precautionary measure overnight and underwent multiple scans today, with very positive results."
"Thankfully, he has been cleared of any serious injury complications and will be discharged to return to the team hotel this evening."
"He is in good spirits and hugely grateful for the many messages of support and the excellent care provided by the medical teams. He is looking forward to being reunited with the team to celebrate his silver medal."
First snap of Gabriel Langton after hospital visit
Following the official statement, Team England turned to its Instagram account to share a snap of Langton, with the caption, "It's amazing to see Gabriel Langton back at the team hotel with his silver medal."
"Thanks to everyone for all your support!" the statement continued.
Gabriel Langton in Commonwealth Games
Langton was brought into the team to replace six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock earlier this month when Whitlock withdrew due to injury.
The horrifying incident left the gymnast's teammates shaken, as Luke Whitehouse, who was set to perform after Langton, only managed to score 11.70, leaving him in 23rd place for the apparatus overall.
He was absent from the podium when team-mates Luke Whitehouse, Alex Yolshin-Cash, Josh Nathan and Adam Tobin received their silver medals.
It was the first time England's men had failed to win the team event since Delhi in 2010.