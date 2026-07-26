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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Tim Tszyu sends Errol Spencer Jr into retirement with thrilling Australia victory

Errol Spencer Jr announces his second retirement after being defeated by Tim Tszyu in Sydney, Australia

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Tim Tszyu sends Errol Spencer Jr into retirement with thrilling Australia victory
Tim Tszyu sends Errol Spencer Jr into retirement with thrilling Australia victory

Tim Tszyu has pulled off one of the most prominent upsets of the boxing world after defeating Errol Spencer Jr by unanimous decision.

Errol Spencer Jr says its 'time to go home'

Errol's highly anticipated return to boxing lasted just one fight, as he lost to Tim on Saturday in Sydney in the pair's middleweight headliner and then announced that he will be retiring from the sport for a second time.

Following the defeat, the 36-year-old sent his congratulations to Tim, adding, "It was a good showing by Tim. I answered a lot of questions about myself, and now it's time to go home with my family and start a new life."

Errol Spencer Jr and Tim Tszyu
Errol Spencer Jr and Tim Tszyu

When asked if this was "the end of the road" for his career by Main Event's Ben Damon, he replied positively, noting, "I've got my faculties intact. My money is good at working for itself. Everything's good, man. I've got a beautiful family, and I thank God I'm gracious to leave this sport with my faculties intact and my family still by side."

Tim Tszyu aims for a world title after defeating Errol Spencer Jr

The Australian boxer, a former WBO junior middleweight titlist, overpowered Errol for the bulk of their 12-round middleweight contest at Afterpay Arena, in what was the American's first appearance in the ring since his memorable loss to Terence Crawford three years ago.


After the judges' scorecards were revealed (118-110, 117-111, 117-111), Errol confirmed that this was his last fight.

"I had sleepless nights thinking about, 'What am I going to feel like facing a legend like that?' But it was one hell of a show, and I understand why he's one of the greats," Tim said. 

Tim shared that he wants to aim for a world title, adding, "But I've got to say beating a great like Errol Spence tops a world title."

Tim Tszyu picked up his third consecutive win, and he continues to rebuild his career after tough losses to Sebastian Fundora (twice) and Bakhram Murtazaliev.

Unbeaten Australian record for Tszyu clan 

It was also his first win since appointing the legendary Jeff Fenech as trainer, preserving his family's remarkable 31-year unbeaten record in Australia.

The Sydney boxer has won all 26 of his fights on home soil, with his Hall of Fame father Kostya (18-0) and younger brother Nikita (12-0) also unbeaten in Australia for an impressive 56-0 tally.

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