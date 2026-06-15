July 4 celebrations: Trump unveils plan for ‘most spectacular’ rally

US President has revealed new plan for the July 4 celebration after performers pulled out of state fair.
According to Reuters, Trump said on Monday, June 15, that a July 4 celebration on the National Mall marking the nation's 250th anniversary would double as one of his signature rallies, blurring the line between official commemoration and political event.
Critics have accused Trump of using presidential events and public spaces to promote his political brand, and his decision to label the celebration as a rally is likely to intensify that scrutiny.
The 80-year-old wrote on Truth Social, “On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA.’”
The event is part of the administration's broader “Freedom 250” programming. Trump said it will feature military bands, flyovers and a large-scale fireworks display between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.
“This HUGE Celebration will honor our Country's People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs… (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years,” he continued.
The Independence Day festivities on July 4 are the centerpiece of celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.
Trump concluded the post saying, “This ensemble will be the largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History. There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows... To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation's Capital. Do not miss it.”
This came after several performers withdrew from the Great American State Fair, another marquee anniversary event slated to run from June 25 to July 10, saying they did not realize how closely it was tied to Trump.
The White House also hosted a "Freedom 250" UFC event on Sunday, Trump's 80th birthday, where fighter Josh Hokit used his post-bout interview to disparage former first lady Michelle Obama.