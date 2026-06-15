World
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

July 4 celebrations: Trump unveils plan for ‘most spectacular’ rally

Trump plans July 4 ‘TRUMP RALLY’ on National Mall after performers pull out of state fair

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
July 4 celebrations: Trump unveils plan for ‘most spectacular’ rally
July 4 celebrations: Trump unveils plan for ‘most spectacular’ rally

US President has revealed new plan for the July 4 celebration after performers pulled out of state fair.

According to Reuters, Trump said on Monday, June 15, that a July 4 celebration on the National Mall marking the nation's 250th anniversary would double as one of his signature rallies, blurring the line between official commemoration and political event.

Critics have accused Trump of using presidential events and public spaces to promote his political brand, and his decision to label the celebration as a rally is likely to intensify that scrutiny.

The 80-year-old wrote on Truth Social, “On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA.’”

The event is part of the administration's broader “Freedom 250” programming. Trump said it will feature military bands, flyovers and a large-scale fireworks display between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

“This HUGE Celebration will honor our Country's People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs… (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years,” he continued.

The Independence Day festivities on July 4 are the centerpiece of celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Trump concluded the post saying, “This ensemble will be the largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History. There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows... To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation's Capital. Do not miss it.”

July 4 celebrations: Trump unveils plan for ‘most spectacular’ rally

This came after several performers withdrew from the Great American State Fair, another ⁠marquee anniversary event slated to run from June 25 to July 10, saying they did not realize how closely it was tied to Trump.

The ⁠White House also hosted a "Freedom 250" UFC event on Sunday, Trump's 80th birthday, where fighter Josh Hokit used his post-bout interview to disparage former first lady Michelle Obama.

Fox strikes $22 billion deal to buy Roku, boost streaming push
Fox strikes $22 billion deal to buy Roku, boost streaming push
FBI issues urgent warning: New ‘Kali365’ scam targets Microsoft 365 users
FBI issues urgent warning: New ‘Kali365’ scam targets Microsoft 365 users
Trump team debates suspending habeas corpus for mass deportation
Trump team debates suspending habeas corpus for mass deportation
Oil prices fall as US-Iran deal targets Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices fall as US-Iran deal targets Strait of Hormuz
Barron Trump’s new look turns heads at White House UFC event: ‘Serious and sad’
Barron Trump’s new look turns heads at White House UFC event: ‘Serious and sad’
US and Iran reach historic ceasefire agreement to open Strait of Hormuz
US and Iran reach historic ceasefire agreement to open Strait of Hormuz
West Marine files for bankruptcy to close 59 stores
West Marine files for bankruptcy to close 59 stores
Kai Trump, Ivanka Trump share heartfelt post for Donald Trump’s 80th birthday
Kai Trump, Ivanka Trump share heartfelt post for Donald Trump’s 80th birthday
Swiss reject far-right bid to limit asylum, preserving EU free movement deal
Swiss reject far-right bid to limit asylum, preserving EU free movement deal
Knicks fans’ celebrations erupt into chaos in Manhattan: Teen shot, buses burned
Knicks fans’ celebrations erupt into chaos in Manhattan: Teen shot, buses burned
Trump’s 80th birthday reignites debate over age and ability
Trump’s 80th birthday reignites debate over age and ability
Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as US–Iran deal nears
Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as US–Iran deal nears

Popular News

July 4 celebrations: Trump unveils plan for ‘most spectacular’ rally

July 4 celebrations: Trump unveils plan for ‘most spectacular’ rally
21 minutes ago
'Maa Behen' director silence on Netflix film’s exaggerated flashbacks

'Maa Behen' director silence on Netflix film’s exaggerated flashbacks
33 minutes ago
Meta, YouTube, Snapchat hit back at UK social media ban for under-16s

Meta, YouTube, Snapchat hit back at UK social media ban for under-16s
2 hours ago