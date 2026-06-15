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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Vance claims US has ‘upper hand’ in Iran deal set to be signed in Switzerland

JD Vance says US-Iran framework deal set for Friday in Switzerland, no money transfer

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Vance claims US has ‘upper hand’ in Iran deal set to be signed in Switzerland
Vance claims US has ‘upper hand’ in Iran deal set to be signed in Switzerland

Vice President JD Vance has said that US has upper hand in deal with Iran.

According to Reuters, Vance said on Monday, June 15, that no funds would be released to Iran in exchange for signing an agreement to halt the war and open the Strait of Hormuz and that text of the framework deal would be shared this week.

In an interview on ABC's Good Morning America program, Vance said signing the memorandum of understanding with Iran, expected to take place in Switzerland on Friday, would not trigger the release of frozen assets.

Vance said the agreement was already signed digitally on Sunday and no funds were released.

"There's been no money released, and that won't change," he said.

Vance said Iran would receive money only if it ⁠took verified steps to eliminate its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

US VP asserted, "If we see the Iranians making, for example, taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material, then yes, sanctions relief will follow. If we see the Iranians taking action to allow the kind of verification regime that we need to see to know that they're not going to build a nuclear weapon, yes, sanctions relief will follow.”

“If they don't do the right things, if they don't allow the verification regime, they're never going to have the money to rebuild their nuclear program to begin with,” he added.


The US and Iran said they had agreed terms to end their war and reopen the strait.

The agreement reached Sunday would extend the US-Iran ceasefire for 60 days and set up a framework for future negotiations about Tehran’s nuclear program and other key issues. The text of the preliminary deal has not been released.

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