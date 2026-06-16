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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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'Ahsoka' season 2 faces cast changes and delayed release to 2027

'Star Wars' has launched two major projects so far, one streaming on Disney+ and another hitting the big screen

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsoka season 2 faces cast changes and delayed release to 2027

The star of Ahsoka has confirmed they will not return for Season 2, marking an unexpected exit from the upcoming installment of the Disney+ series.

In 2026, Star Wars has launched two major projects so far, one streaming on Disney+ and another hitting the big screen, delivering new stories for fans.

Notably, the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu has brought Star Wars fans back to the big screen for the first time in years, despite underwhelming box office performance.

Ahsoka was initially expected to premiere before the end of 2026, but it has now been confirmed to return in early 2027.

Season 1 starred Rosario Dawson, Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno; Sakhno will return, while Rory McCann replaces the late Stevenson in Season 2.

Ahsoka season 2 faces cast changes and delayed release to 2027

Claudia Black, who portrayed Mother Klothow in Season 1 of Ahsoka, has confirmed she will not be back for the show’s second season.

During an interview last year with Bleeding Cool, Black explained her departure from the show, saying that Disney refused to pay her a fair salary as a single mother:

She noted, “I’m going to be transparent. They picked up Season 2, they picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London.”

Black added, “It was not something that I could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for Season 2. It was very sad for me.”

To note, the storyline for Ahsoka Season 2 remains largely unknown.

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