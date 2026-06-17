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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
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Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis during reality TV

The 'Clarkson's Farm' star shared devastating diagnosis during the show's final episodes for Season 5

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis during reality TV
Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis during reality TV

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about his health scare in the latest episode of Clarkson's Farm.

The television presenter shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer during the reality show's season 5 finale.

During the final two episodes, Clarkson caught Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper by surprise as he announced, "I've got cancer."

Sharing his disbelief, Kaleb noted, "No, you haven't. Where?" To which Clarkson replied, "Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I've known since May."

Clarkson explained his process, revealing that he "had a biopsy" and that the cancer was quite "aggressive" but in early stages.

He added, "I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment, but it's going to be slap bang in the middle."

"Listen, I'm not draft, it's going to be in about two weeks, maybe three. I'll have to go and have an operation and then, the operation is in and out in no time, but your body's out of action for a little while," he said.

The Top Gear star noted that he "wasn't thrilled" with the news.


Before Clarkson drove away with girlfriend Lisa Hogan, Kaleb shook his hand, assuring him not to "worry about anything on the farm".

While chatting with Ireland, Kaleb, Hogan and Gerald Cooper, Clarkson looked back at his medical journey, noting, "So we started the year and I had coronary heart disease and ended it with me with cancer."

The series then showed Clarkson in a hospital bed, and the 66-year-old admitted that he doesn't "know what's going to happen" after "some of the treatment" has "gone awry".

"What I wanted to say was if this is all successful. I'll see you for Season 6, and if it isn't, I won't," Clarkson said. "Take care everyone."

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