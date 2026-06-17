Jim Hiller returns to Toronto as Maple Leafs head coach in surprise move

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Jim Hiller as the 41st head coach in franchise history.
According to CBS News, the 57-year-old returns to Toronto after spending four seasons as an assistant coach with the club from 2015-19 when it qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs on three occasions.
Hiller replaces Craig Berube as part of an off-season overhaul led by new general manager John Chayka.
Most recently, Hiller served as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, compiling a 93-58-24 record over parts of three seasons. The Kings fired Hiller on March 1 following an 8-1 loss to Edmonton.
Hiller said, "I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs. This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I’m looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential.”
Hiller served as an assistant coach with the Kings for two seasons before being promoted to head coach.
A native of Port Alberni, B.C., Hiller spent 11 seasons coaching junior hockey, including stints with the Western Hockey League's Tri-City Americans and several teams in the B.C. Hockey League, before moving to the NHL ranks.
Chayka said in a statement released by the team, "Jim is an experienced coach with a strong understanding of what it takes to win in today's NHL. He has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench. We believe he's the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals."
The Leafs fired Berube on May 13 after two seasons, following a first-to-last turnaround this past season. After finishing atop the Atlantic Division in 2024-25 and making it to the second round of the playoffs, Toronto fell to last in the division and 28th in the NHL.