Louisiana faces severe flooding threat as Arthur loses storm status 

Tropical Storm Arthur was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone late Wednesday, but its remnants continue to bring extremely dangerous weather conditions across Louisiana such as torrential rain accompanied by strong winds that may trigger flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.
Following landfall in Texas, Arthur weakened rapidly. However, forecasters issued a warning that the storm’s impact remained significant, especially in central Louisiana and southeast.
As per the National Hurricane Center, rainfall totaling 5 to 10 inches are likely through Friday, with several locations receiving nearly 20 inches.
Several officials warned that such amounts could trigger fatal flooding, particularly in south-central parts of the state.
Multiple tornadoes were reported overnight in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. Tornado warnings were issued for areas such as Houma, St. Charles Parish, Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish on Thursday morning.
Flash flood warnings were also in effect across several regions such as St. Tammany Parish.
Emergency officials urged residents to remain vigilant as rivers continued to increase. In St. Tammany Parish, the Tchefuncte River had reached a significant flood stage ahead of the storm's remnants, with water covering some roadways.
The New Orleans metropolitan area and nearby communities experienced an increased risk of flash flooding. Authorities advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, prepare for possible evacuations and shelter in place if necessary as torrential rainfall continued across the region.