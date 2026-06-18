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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
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Rory McIlroy faces ‘treacherous’ Shinnecock Greens at 2026 US Open

Rory McIlroy warned of ‘crazy’ Shinnecock challenge in US Open bid for second 2026 major

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
Rory McIlroy faces ‘treacherous’ Shinnecock Greens at 2026 US Open
Rory McIlroy faces ‘treacherous’ Shinnecock Greens at 2026 US Open

Rory McIlroy and fellow contenders vying for the US Open have been warned that Shinnecock, the host venue for the 2026 championship, is poised to “drive them crazy.”

According to BelfastLive, the official responsible for course preparation has indicated that competitors should brace themselves for “treacherous” greens presenting tricky decisions in golf's third major of the season.

McIlroy will be aiming to secure the title for the first time in 15 years, adding a second major to his 2026 tally following his Masters triumph earlier in the year, though he faces a stern challenge.

Jeff Hall, the USGA's Director of Rules and Open Championships, has meticulously considered how Shinnecock will deliver a fair examination for golf's elite.

He has hinted that the course setup team might adopt a conservative approach with the greens, while ensuring the Long Island venue offers something distinct from the players' typical weekly experiences.

Rory McIlroy faces ‘treacherous’ Shinnecock Greens at 2026 US Open

He told talkSPORT, “The green complexes at Shinnecock are fabulous. There are a few that are treacherous and we've got to be very, very thoughtful about where the holes are to be placed.

"Frankly there's not a lot of spots to place the holes on a few of those greens but we're keenly aware of that and we'll actually manage some of those putting greens a little bit differently and be a bit more conservative. What's really one of the unique aspects of Shinnecock Hills, the putting green surrounds are not crowded by rough, it's closely mown turf, and it makes the best players in the world crazy,” he added.

Hall is determined to maintain par as a prized accomplishment on the layout while still allowing opportunities for exceptional scoring.

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