US Supreme Court upholds bans on transgender athletes in school sports 

The US Supreme Court has banned transgender women from participating in female sports competitions.
In a landmark ruling on Tuesday, June 30, the highest court in the United States upheld Idaho and West Virginia laws to ban transgender people from competing on school and college athletic teams.
Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletic ban
In a 6-3 ruling on Tuesday, SCOTUS allowed states to restrict or ban transgender students from participating in athletic teams.
The Supreme Court stated that banning transgender athletes from girls' and women's school sports does not intervene with the federal law, Title IX.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote, “Title IX allows schools to provide separate women’s and men’s sports teams defined by biological sex… In other words, may a school determine eligibility for girls’ sports based on their biological sex? The answer is yes.”
He noted that the “term ‘sex’ in Title IX” and in regulations surrounding it “cannot plausibly be interpreted to refer to anything other than biological sex.”
“The ordinary meaning of the term ‘sex’ at the time of enactment in the early 1970s was biological sex and not gender identity, particularly in the sports context. In addition, the Title IX regulations allowed separate sports teams precisely because of the inherent physical differences between biological men and biological women,” Kavanaugh said.
What is Title IX?
Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education programs and activities nationwide. In 1972, Title IX was signed into law and has since been one of the pivotal decisions for women’s sports.
The law mandated equal opportunity in athletic, admissions, and financial aid areas and made schools accountable for addressing sexual harassment and assault allegations.
It is worth noting that more than two dozen Republican-led states have adopted bans on female transgender athletes since 2020.
Tremendous victory
Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement that the ruling “cements” the administration's Title IX reforms.
“This is a tremendous victory, and we look forward to ensuring that every educational institution in America abides by the law of the land,” McMahon said.
Trump administration crackdown
Right after taking office for the second term, US President Donald Trump declared that there are only two genders male and female.
On his first day in office, he signed an executive order to roll back former President Joe Biden’s administration order to prevent discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.
The order said, “These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality. Sex is not a synonym for and does not include the concept of gender identity."
Idaho 2020 transgender ban in female sports
Idaho in 2020 passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act (House Bill 500) to become the first-ever state to ban transgender women and girls from participating in female sports.
The bill was easily passed in the Idaho House and was pushed to the Senate, which was heavily controlled by conservative Republicans.
Despite the warnings from the civil rights group, the law was signed into law by Governor Brad.
The law categorically declared that sports teams or sports events designated for "females, women, or girls" could not be open to students of the male sex.