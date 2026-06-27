Venezuela earthquake death toll crosses 900 as rescue efforts intensify

Death toll from two strong earthquakes in Venezuela has crossed 900 people while 3,360 others are injured.
Venezuelan government said that the rescuers are working round the clock to find remaining survivors of the devastating earthquakes despite constant aftershocks.
Nearly seven million people affected by Venezuela quakes:
The United Nation on Saturday, June 27m estimated, that close to seven million people may have been impacted by the twin earthquakes in Venezuela, which have killed nearly 1,000 people and left tens of thousands missing, France 24 reported.
The UN migration agency said it had examined available population and damage data and had determined that "up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24th June."
The projections, which include up to two million people in Caracas alone, "highlight the potentially vast humanitarian impact of the disaster", the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned in a statement.
Entire buildings have crumbled in La Guaira, located to the north of Caracas, following devastating twin tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 on Wednesday.
The national death toll stands at 920, while people remain trapped under the rubble in the coastal city and elsewhere.
Frequent aftershocks makes rescue difficult:
Frequent aftershocks following the two major earthquakes are affecting efforts to rescue survivors trapped inside collapsed buildings, said aid coordinator Loyce Pace.
Victor Blackwell told CNN This Morning, “I don’t know if people realize how constant this threat has been.”
Pace, the Red Cross’ director for the Americas said, “There have been rolling tremors every time we’re on a phone with my team down there … It’s pretty constant and it’s quite scary. It means that our teams have to be quite careful going into these communities to further assess the damage or deliver these services.”
Such frequent aftershocks also mean that people must be careful when re-entering their homes.
“People want to get back home, they want to feel safe again and yet there’s some insecurity to their infrastructure, these buildings that are literally falling down so we have to be quite careful in the weeks ahead,” she added.
Many people are still sleeping outside because of the threat, and although some temporary shelters are being established, it will take time to ensure everyone can access them.
In the wake of such enormous damage and continuing aftershocks, “there is so much anxiety right now that’s circulating in the community, even among our volunteers,” Payce stressed.
Foreign rescue teams arrive in Venezuela:
According to Reuters, Venezuela's government said on Saturday 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams had arrived to help search for survivors of the devastating twin earthquakes.
Residents and volunteers in La Guaira, a popular destination for beachgoers where at least 100 buildings, many residential high-rises, were destroyed or damaged, have for days decried shortages of heavy equipment and a limited official presence.
Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said in an overnight address on state television that 10 more countries were still to join rescue efforts and 14,000 military and police members were in La Guaira to patrol and take sanitary measures.
Foreign ministry official Oliver Blanco said, "In recent hours, Venezuela has received 17 flights carrying more than 1,600 members of rescue teams, and over the next 24 hours, the arrival of 25 additional flights is expected.”
"We thank the international community for its support and solidarity during these moments of uncertainty for Venezuelans," Blanco added on X in the early hours of Saturday.
US Southern Command said it “stands with the people of Venezuela” after its personnel and the US Chargé d’Affaires in the country met Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez. Many countries and global organizations have pledged support and aid.