European heatwave moves east, shattering temperature records

Europeans endured sweltering conditions on Saturday, June 27, as a heatwave linked to dozens of deaths spread eastwards, with record-breaking temperatures breaching 40 degrees Celsius in some spots.
According to Reuters, Denmark logged its highest-ever temperature after Britain, France, Switzerland and Germany had all experienced record heat in June and the weather system began rolling towards Poland.
Man-made climate change breaks temperature records:
Scientists said the heatwave would have been virtually impossible without man-made climate change, which has made this week’s night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been even two decades ago.
Karsten Brandt, a meteorologist, said, “The heatwave is going to peak at the weekend at well over 40 C in some parts of Germany.”
On Friday, a new German record of 41.3 C was hit near the city of Saarbruecken on the French border, Germany’s National Meteorological Service said, citing preliminary data.
The Danish Meteorological Institute meanwhile reported a 37 C reading north of the city of Aarhus on Saturday, the highest on record since measurements began in 1874.
Germany, France, Italy hit with heatwave:
The service issued extreme heat warnings for nearly all of Germany on Saturday as authorities urged people to save water.
It said temperatures of 36 C were expected across the board in the country, with local highs of 42 C possible. Temperatures rose well over 30 C across nearly all of Poland.
In France, dozens of people, both young and old, have died during the heatwave. Temperatures above 40 C have disrupted rail travel and power generation, sparked alcohol bans, suspended schools and postponed outdoor events.
Italy’s health ministry issued a red alert for the heatwave in 18 cities including Milan, Rome, Turin, Venice, Genoa, Florence and Bologna for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures expected to climb as high as 39 C.
Slovakia confirmed that Friday night was its warmest on record, with temperatures not dropping below 26.3C.
Deaths from June heatwave:
In the UK, a teenager, two men and a woman died on Saturday after getting into difficulty swimming in open water.
Along with a death on Friday and another on Wednesday last week, it brings the total number of drownings during the recent heatwave to six.
At least 15 people died in water-related incidents during the May heatwave in the UK.
‘Omega block’ phenomenon:
The most extreme heat is forecast to begin fading at the weekend, with heavy thunderstorms expected on Sunday.
Across Europe, cultural landmarks have had to close, farming has suffered, and some hospitals have struggled to cope.
The heatwave has pushed temperatures well above their seasonal average, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor, driven by a phenomenon known as an Omega block.
This weather pattern traps a bulging ball of hot air over regions for extended periods, with cooler air on its fringes.