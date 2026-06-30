Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 days ago
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Sci-Tech

Apple iPhone 18 Pro leak reveals suppliers, features, price, release date, and more

Apple has yet to officially confirm the details, and the rumors surrounding the iPhone 18 release date

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 days ago
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leak reveals suppliers, features, price, release date, and more
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leak reveals suppliers, features, price, release date, and more 

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro is soon to launch in some time, with several leaks that continue to emerge ahead of its official launch, expected in September.

Ahead of launch, a major iPhone 18 leak exposed confidential supplier information, internal component lists, and alleged images of the next-generation flagship.

The leak, reportedly linked to Apple's Indian manufacturing partner Tata Electronics, offers one of the clearest looks yet at Apple's 2026 smartphone lineup.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm the details, rumors surrounding the iPhone 18 release date, iPhone 18 design, iPhone 18 price, and even the rumored iPhone 18 Fold emerges.

Tata data leak exposes Apple's supply chain

As per Reuters, a ransomware group World Leaks published over 200,000 confidential files stolen from Tata Electronics, one of Apple's largest manufacturing partners outside China.

A report suggested the leaked documents contain supplier lists, internal component maps, production files, and photos associated with the upcoming flagship model.

The file reportedly revealed critical components such as camera modules, battery parts, display assemblies, and chips on the device's logic board.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant closely protects the sensitive information as it offers competitors with valuable insights into its global supply chain and manufacturing strategy.

Moreover, the breach comes as India continues to play an essential role in Apple’s production expansion.

iPhone 18 release date

Apple is likely to unveil the highly-anticipated iPhone 18 series during its traditional September hardware event, following its launch trend.

Following Apple's usual launch schedule, pre-orders are likely to start within a few days of the announcement, while shipments should start about a week later.

The lineup is likely to include:

  • iPhone 18
  • iPhone 18 Air
  • iPhone 18 Pro
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max

Notably, the company is reportedly preparing to release its first foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone 18 Fold.


iPhone 18 Pro features (expected)

As mentioned earlier, industry analysts expect the iPhone 18 Pro to launch some meaningful upgrades.

The phone is rumored to feature Apple's new A20 Pro processor, delivering faster performance, improved AI capabilities, and greater power efficiency.

Other expected features include:

  • 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion
  • Slimmer bezels and refreshed iPhone 18 design
  • Enhanced battery life
  • Faster wired and MagSafe charging
  • Enhanced Apple Intelligence features
  • An enlarged camera sensors for better low-light photography
  • Upgraded telephoto zoom and computational photography

Apple is also likely to continue expanding on-device AI features introduced in previous iPhone generations.

iPhone 18 colours

The iPhone 18 is likely to launch in several tantalising hues, including Black, White, Blue, and Pink, while the Pro models could receive premium titanium-inspired finishes, including Natural Titanium, Space Black, Silver, and a brand-new exclusive color option.

iPhone 18 price and Apple iPhone price (expected):

iPhone 18: from $899

iPhone 18 Air: around $999

iPhone 18 Pro: from $1,199

iPhone 18 Pro Max: from $1,399

Regional pricing will vary depending on taxes and import duties.

What About the iPhone 18 Fold?

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 18 Fold continue to gain momentum.

While Apple has not confirmed a foldable iPhone, multiple supply-chain reports suggest the company is testing foldable display technology for a premium device that could debut alongside or shortly after the iPhone 18 lineup.

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