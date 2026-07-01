Nancy Guthrie update takes shocking turn as FBI breaks silence on ransom notes

Nancy Guthrie missing case took dramatic turned after FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) issued statement on ransom notes.
The FBI has revealed that the ransom notes linked to Savannah Guthrie’s mother's abduction were fake.
This came after details of one of the three notes became public, and it was that the abductors claimed in the February ransom note sent to the media outlet that the 84-year-old died after the abduction.
FBI declares Nancy Guthrie's ransom note fake
An FBI official has told Reuters that the investigators believed that the ransom notes linked to Nancy Guthrie's missing case are not authentic.
"None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine," the FBI official said.
Another law enforcement source familiar with the matter confirmed to the outlet that the FBI assessed the notes sent after Guthrie’s abduction.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department that is leading the active investigation of the case has declined to comment on the matter due to agreement with the FBI.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s spokesperson Angelica Carrillo, said, “We don't have any updates, other than this is still an active investigation," adding that the DNA samples and video evidence collected in the case "remain under forensic analysis."
All three messages in question were initially delivered to various media outlets, including celebrity news site TMZ, before they were turned over to authorities for review.
Nancy Guthrie ransom notes
The first ransom note claimed that Guthrie was safe and demanded millions in bitcoins for her release.
Meanwhile, the second note connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie said she had died after the kidnapping.
The first note, according to TMZ, demanded a sum "in the millions" to be paid in cryptocurrency and set two deadlines for payment, on February 5 and February 9.
The second note sent to the TV network, NBC News, does not ask for any kind of payment for the release of her body but states that the kidnappers did not intend to kill her but she died shortly after being abducted.
The possible kidnappers apologised to the Nancy Guthrie family in the second ransom note.
Savannah Guthrie reacts to ransom note
NBC's Today show host Savannah Guthrie has made an emotional appeal to viewers to come forward with any information about her missing mother, a day after news organisations said a ransom note received months ago had indicated she was dead.
"We are in agony, and we cannot be at peace. … We love our mom. We'll never stop looking for her," Guthrie said on June 24.
When was Nancy Guthrie kidnapped?
Nancy Guthrie disappeared after her relatives dropped her off at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.
She was reported missing from her residence on February 1 after she did not show up at her friend’s house for virtual Sunday church services the next morning.
Police believe she was kidnapped or "otherwise taken against her will" after finding blood near her front doorstep.
Later the FBI released surveillance video that also showed a masked man on Guthrie's front door on the night of her disappearance.
How long has Nancy Guthrie been missing?
Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 20 weeks now. She was last seen at her residence on January 31, at around 9:45 pm.
The high-profile abduction case remains in active investigation. However, after more than five months no arrests were made, and the kidnappers remains at large.
Volunteers and search teams searched the nearby desert terrain filled with cactuses, bushes and boulders in the weeks after she vanished.