Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner's airport disguises leave fans unimpressed

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have become the subject of online mockery after their low-key arrival at Brisbane Airport.
The high-profile couple were spotted in the domestic terminal after spending several days in Byron Bay celebrating the Saltburn star's 29th birthday.
Although the pair hid behind baseball caps, hoodies, sunglasses, masks and oversized scarves, there was one obvious clue that gave away their celebrity status.
Their collection of high-end bags from Bottega Veneta, The Row and Gucci, reportedly worth upwards of $30,000, quickly gave away their celebrity status.
Jacob, 29, carried a Bottega Veneta tote and a Gucci duffle worth over $21,000 combined.
He kept a low profile in a navy hoodie, matching trackpants, sunglasses, a face mask and white sneakers, completing the look with a patterned black and cream scarf wrapped around his neck.
On the other hand, Kendall also hid beneath a navy Adidas baseball cap, a black face mask and oversized black scarf wrapped high across her face.
The Euphoria star and the model’s attempt quickly drew attention and sparked criticism from social media users.
“You are actors, get over yourself,” one person commented on Instagram.
“Jacob and Kendall taking themselves wayyyyyy too seriously,” another added.
“You're in Australia. No one cares who the f**k you are,” the third wrote.
“Gee they look so inconspicuous,” another cheekily added.
Just days earlier, the pair were spotted on a relaxed morning walk through Byron Bay with Jacob's pet golden retriever, Layla.
Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner relationship
Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi have been linked since April 2026, when they sparked romance rumors during Coachella.
The couple has since taken their relationship international, enjoying trips to Tokyo and Australia, where Elordi introduced Jenner to his mother.
“They’re just in that phase where they want to do everything together and things have gotten pretty serious,” a source told the outlet.
The insider called the pair “inseparable” — and claimed Jenner “definitely sees a future” with Elordi.
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner’s relationship take new turn
The relationship reached a major milestone when they flew to Australia to celebrate Jacob's 29th birthday.
During the trip, Jacob officially introduced Kendall to his mother, Melissa Elordi, while exploring New South Wales and his hometown area near Brisbane.
Kendall Jenner’s past romance
Before dating Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner was linked to several high-profile celebrities. She dated Bad Bunny from 2023 to 2024, with the pair making headlines through public outings before parting ways amicably.
Prior to that, she was in a year-long relationship with A$AP Rocky in 2016 and 2017.
Jenner also had an on-and-off romance with Harry Styles between 2013 and 2016, and the two have remained friends. In 2015, she briefly dated Nick Jonas during a short-lived summer romance.
Jacob Elordi’s past romance
Before his relationship with Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi was linked to several high-profile stars.
His longest relationship was with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, whom he dated on and off from 2021 until their reported split in 2025.
He also dated model Kaia Gerber from 2020 to 2021, his Euphoria co-star Zendaya between 2019 and 2020, and actress Joey King, whom he met while filming The Kissing Booth, from 2017 to 2018.