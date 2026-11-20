A dream tropical vacation turned into a nightmare for dozens of travelers after a fast-spreading stomach illness struck the “Caribbean Princess” cruise ship.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 134 passengers and 14 crew members have fallen ill with acute gastrointestinal symptoms during the 12-night voyage.
How the outbreak unfolded
The ship departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 11, carrying 2,936 guests and 1,132 crew members.
Just four days into the journey – which includes stops in Aruba, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and the Cayman Island – medical staff reported a spike in sickness to federal health officials. The main symptoms reported are severe vomiting and diarrhea.
Searching for the cause
Right now, health investigators do not know the exact germ behind the outbreak. Medical teams have collected stool samples from sick travelers for lab testing.
While the official results are still pending, the CDC noted that norovirus is typically the most common culprit behind sudden stomach bugs on crowded cruise ships.
Response and next steps
Princess Cruises stated that the illness is mild and affects a small percentage of people onboard. To stop the spread, crew members isolated sick individuals and ramped up deep-cleaning and disinfections across the vessel.
The CDC is monitoring the ship remotely as it continues its scheduled route, with its return to Florida set for November 23.