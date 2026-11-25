Bollywood might have a new couple in town!
Content creator Sahiba Bali shared a selfie with Arjun Kapoor on the occasion of Gurupurab with a playful caption, igniting speculations about their relationship status.
On Wednesday, November 25, Sahiba turned to her Instagram Stories to share a click, which featured the pair posing together with their heads covered.
The selfie was shared with the text, reading, "I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpura."
The social media post reignited dating buzz as the two had first made headlines after being spotted together at the India vs England ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali's romance buzz
The pair's dating rumours first began in late June 2025, after Sahiba shared a photo of Arjun on his birthday, calling him "Sabka bestiee".
The photo immediately caught fans' attention. Their banter sparked speculation, their cricket outing in July further sparked the rumours.
However, neither of them confirmed or denied the rumours. Later, Sahiba addressed the speculation through a series of sarcastic Instagram stories, putting a full stop to the dating rumours.
Meanwhile, Arjun did not publicly respond to the rumours, either then or now.
About Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali's work
Arjun Kapoor was most recently seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.
Meanwhile, Sahiba is known for films like Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) and Laila Majnu (2018).