شوہر سے تنگ آکر فیشن بلاگر نے خودکشی کرلی

4 years back you came in this world!! You changed my world no one can understand my love for you! You will be always my little princess my fajar my jan️ you know mummy loves you so much more than anything️ This is just a test Allah has put us both in mri jan you will be with me very soon no power in this world can make us apart it's just for the time being!! I just want you to know that your janiya is doing her best to get you back may Allah ease your pain and give you more sabar mri jan my choti c fajar I know you love me and you miss me mummy misses you too! My world revolves around you no one can take your place you are a blessing thank you for understanding me and seeing you being patient away from me and waiting for me to come and take you back breaks my heart!! You are soon going to be with momma!! Allah tmare naseeb ache kre tme hr khusgi de hamesha kamyab kre!! I love you fajar ️ I want you all to pray for me and my daughter that she comes back to me soon!! Ameen