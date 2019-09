عورتوں کی زبان واقعی لمبی ہوتی ہے؟

View this post on Instagram

hypnotized, when I look in your eyes, they tell so much truth, but hide so many lies, go deeper, until you get a little weaker, pause, wanna take a little breather? too much pressure, I think I'm getting wetter, like this cuddling weather. should I keep going, until I feel light as a feather? i'm so glad that we're together. I wonder is forever, really forever. and days like this, would I remember? -Mikayla #imlame #kkvsh #poetry