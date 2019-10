وزن کم کرنے کے خواہشمند امید ٹوٹنے نہ دیں

View this post on Instagram

For motivational purposes only! LOL i cant believe im posting this but this is for all those people who find it hard to lose weight!! You can do it! Left is after I had Isha and right pic was taken a few weeks ago. I was on the keto diet but keeping in mind I have hypothyroidism it took me wayyyyy longer than it usually takes someone without the disease to lose the weight! So for all those people who msg me that they've lost motivation to lose weight I hope I can inspire you to never stop trying! #myweightlossstory