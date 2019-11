دپیکا میری پہلی محبت ہے، شعیب خان

View this post on Instagram

Finally! The look I’ve been meaning to do for so long! My Inspiration, My Queen @deepikapadukone , arguably the most elegant and sensational actress I’ve ever seen! I just love every bit of her, be it her beauty, her acting skills or her personality! How smart & sophisticated this lady is with everything, the way she carries herself and pulls off every look is literally to die for! I have many favorite actresses but she’ll be my first love forever️ Photographed by @glamstudio.photography . . . . . #deepikapadukone #deepika #deepikaranveer #deepikapadukon #deepikapadukonefans #deepikapadukonefc #deepika_padukone #ranveersingh #gabrielgeorgiou #sandhyashekar #bollywood #bollywoodactresses #makeuptransformation #fanofdeepika