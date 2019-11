سُپر وومین کا لقب دینے پر مداحوں کا شکریہ، عائزہ خان

View this post on Instagram

Dr. Rabail.... #koichandrakh Before this year ends, i personally wanted to thank everybody for giving so much love and appreciation. Honestly, waking up at 7am, making lunch box exciting everyday, dropping hoorain to the school, coming back and waking up rayan and feeding and getting him ready and dropping him to my mom’s place and sometimes requesting her to come to my house in the morning and then having breakfast with my husband and leaving for the work and in btw try to come home whenever possible and, monitoring the kids on phone all day and coming back to home and again feeding, bathing, choosing the princess or batman night-suit every night, listening hoorain’s bedtime stories or phirrrrrrrrrr removing the makeup and dinner date with my favorite person and sleeping at 3am and again waking up at 7. Difficult to manage ??? Honestly sometimes it is..... Buttttt i love you all and the amount of lovee i am receiving from my fans have made me the super woman and gave me the power to work, to dream and to make all of you proud. ️