خاتون ویٹ لفٹر نے پاکستان کا نام روشن کردیا

Being a girl, all alone from Karachi to Manchester (in 20 hrs) & then Manchester to Glasgow (in 6 hrs), I have Alhumdulillah been successful in securing a Gold shield in Glasgow Open Classic Weightlifting Championship 2020. #womenempowerment #pakistanzindabad #weightliftingwomen #britishweightlifting #alhumdullilah #blessed #pakistanigirl