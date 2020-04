ماہرہ خان کا عاصم رضا کیلئے محبت بھرا پیغام

View this post on Instagram

My Asim, how I miss hugging you and bugging you. How I miss dancing and singing at your home. I know you don’t want to tell your other kids this - but I think it’s time both your sons ( you know who I’m talking about) and daughters know that I’m your favorite and you love me the most. Love you forever, your Mahiru. P.S this picture was taken at the premiere of my first film Bol, 2011. #baapofallthrowbacks