ہارون کو جنید جمشید کی یاد ستانے لگی

Awaz, Junoon and Vital Signs in one photo. The lead singers for all three iconic bands. Not many know this but both @aliazmatofficial and @j.junaidjamshed are/ were good friends. I’ve known Ali Azmat since his Jupiter days. He and I were even flat mates for a while in Karachi back in the day. We even did a song together Baba Bandook for @burka.avenger and then later Tayyar Hain. Ali is one of the funniest guys I know. Always makes me laugh like crazy. The late great Junaid Jamshed and I toured the whole world together including performing concerts all over Pakistan in the remotest of cities. We launched an album together for Pepsi. JJ and I spent hours and hours talking on flights and cars and tour buses and became very close. Junaid would still come and visit me in my studio after he had quit music. He sent me a beautiful text from Mecca saying he prayed for me weeks before he tragically died in the plane crash . All of the Vital Signs, Rohail, @shahi_hasan and Junaid played a significant and very helpful role for Awaz in the early stages of our career. Always grateful for that. ️ photo credit by the incredible creative @tapujaveri