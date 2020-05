مجھے بھی اُس بدقسمت طیارے میں سوار ہونا تھا، زوہیب حسن

View this post on Instagram

MY INCREDIBLE JOURNEY TO FULFILL THE WISHES OF MY DYING FATHER IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN. (PLEASE READ THIS) My dear father who passed away last Friday promised me to take care of my ailing mother if he dies. He died a few hours later. The only flight available was 300 miles from London in Manchester. With great difficulty I managed to get on to a 'repatriation' flight which was mainly carrying coronavirus affectees and dead bodies. Upon reaching Lahore I was quarantined with 300 other passengers in a hotel. Nine of the crew and several other passengers contacted Covid 19 on the flight. I was supposed to leave after 72 hours on flight PIA 830 from Lahore to Karachi. As my fathers burial was on 21st I did everything in my power to get tested, as a special case, and return to Karachi on same doomed flight 2 days earlier. God helped me here. My result was negative and was allowed to leave early. If I did not have the prayers and blessing of my dying father I would have either contracted Covid 19 on the 1st leg of my journey or been on PIA 830 which crashed in Karachi today. Thankyou God you are the greatest and I bow down to you.... #wishesofadyingfather #pakistan #india #pakistan #fortheloveofgod #godisthegreatest #ramadan #incrediblejourney #zohebhassan #naziahassan #father