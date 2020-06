عائشہ عمر اپنی سہیلیوں کویاد کرنے لگیں

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes I wonder why friends aren’t called soul mates. They should be. To friends who are actually soulmates. To friends who are family. To friends who are my lifeline. To friends who lift each other up but also gently bring each down to earth. To friends who always have your back, no matter what. To friends who always guide each other back whenever lost. To friends who never ever let go. My billies, I miss each one of you more than ever and can’t wait to hug/kiss/pinch you all a thousand times over. To those times coming back soon and till death do us part. I love each one of you beyond words. May we always live in each other’s hearts, even when we are far far apart. Sharing more beautiful photos of the super six, tomorrow! . ‍️️ . ️️ . . #meribillies #zee #beany #nits #beeboo #deejoo #tilldeathdouspart #nationalbestfriendday #bffs #aapuskeebaathaihumsabbabeshain #ayeshaomar #familia . P.s. I was strictly told not to tag anyone