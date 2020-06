عائشہ عمر کا فینز کو پیغام

View this post on Instagram

. Advice from a river: . Slow down and meander. . Go around the obstacles. . Immerse yourself in nature. . Go with the flow. . Never go reverse. . Be thoughtful of those downstream. . Stay current. . ️By the Bosphorus. Instanbul. June 2017. . . #ayeshaomar #throwback #summer2017 #june2017 #instanbul P.s. Fyi #bosphorus is not a river anymore. Its a sea strait. Now that’s called evolution! ‍️