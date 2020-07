ہانیہ عامر کی بھارتی گانے کی دُھن بجانے کی ویڈیو وائرل

View this post on Instagram

جب کوئ بات بگڑ جاۓ، جب کوئ مشکل پڑ جاۓ۔۔ My mom taught me how to play this tune on the piano when I was a little girl. Among many other things that make me who I am today. Sometimes I wonder if I can be as caring as gentle as strong as forgiving as beautiful as she is. Mothers are such blessings and deserve so much. More than we as children can give.