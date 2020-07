نادیہ جمیل نے اسکرب بنانا سِکھا دیا

View this post on Instagram

Had to share my scrub with you. I may have no eyebrows or lashes but my skin is soaking up this mask. It's really easy! I felt so good after it today that couldn't wait to share it with you all. So I don't measure things Enough olive oil for your whole body, head and face to soak up Coconut oil generous amount Coffee granules..lots Oats Tea tree oil Active charcoal Charcoal face wash Mix it all together. Scrub Scrub Scrub Wash off Feel your skin as soft as a babies. If your in a warm climate you can add yogurt. I rub it on my face and head as well Enjoy! I love you... #pamperyourself #scrub #softskin