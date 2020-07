نادیہ جمیل اسپتال سے ڈسچارج، مداحوں کی شکر گزار

View this post on Instagram

This was the day I left the hospital... It was so overwhelming. And I need to say thank you to all of you for taking care of me, supporting me, carrying me in your prayers. Thank you for the kindness and the Strength. I remember the third day. The last words I heard before passing out were "Losing her.." I remember fading in all the noise & sirens, hands hitting my chest, I remember thinking the boys will be ok Who will take care of the dog and then before sinking away I remember saying to myself in my head "Gadhee kalma paRho!" A few days later I was lying in my cubicle. Curled up. I remember the solitude & silence feeling peaceful. I remember when the needles hurt me bad I would ask Allah, that if I have to feel this, ok, but let me feel You even stronger. I remember smiling when I feebly opened my phone and saw your messages. Every time I saw your words, I remember feeling loved. So loved. I truly am blessed I love you and belong to you JazakAllah Khair Yours Nado #thankyou #iloveyou #champions