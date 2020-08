عید پر دوستوں اور رشتہ داروں سے دور رہنا ایک عجیب احساس ہے:صنم سعید

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak to everyone. Hope you celebrate this eid with more humility, gratitude, awareness and peace. It's been an extremely tough and testing time but the following of strict sops has helped us flatten the curve and get back on the road to recovery. Being away from relatives and friends has been frustrating, but if you practice safety first you can still meet them and ease your woes. Wishing everyone peace, strength and happiness. Ps: remeber to always be kind to yourself and others, be conscious of how much plastic you use, eat healthy and do not litter!