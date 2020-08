زاہد احمد نے ’ارطغرل غازی‘ مخالف بیانات کو شرمناک قرار دے دیا

View this post on Instagram

Pakistani actor #ZahidAhmed believes religious content based on historic figures should be incorporated in Pakistani dramas, and mentions the success of Turkish drama Diriliş:Ertuğrul which is currently being aired on PTV as an example. He also says that some local celebrities behaved quite shamefully when it came to airing foreign content on national channels when instead they should have been more welcoming because their job opportunities aren't going anywhere. @zahid.ahmed.official - Video by @wajihuddin