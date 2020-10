میکرون کو واقعی دماغی معائنے کی ضرورت ہے، ثناء خان

View this post on Instagram

We condemn the mockery of our beloved Prophet (pbuh). Freedom of speech is everyone’s right but u can’t be so disrespectful n arrogant to a certain sect n create polarisation n hate amongst ur own countrymen. You are the worst example of a leader u definitely need mental help Let us all unite n boycott their products as much as we can . . . #boycottfrenchproducts #prophetmuhammad #muslimah #sick