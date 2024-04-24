Here's why two-third of American parents feel isolated

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Here's why two-third of American parents feel isolated
Survey finds 66% of American parents experience loneliness and exhaustion 

A new survey revealed that two out of three parents feel isolated and burnout due to the demands of parenthood.

As per a Medical Xpress report, a new national survey conducted by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that 66% of parents experience loneliness and exhaustion from parenthood duties due to a lack of support.

The survey conducted this month found that about 62% of the parents feel burnout by their responsibilities, while 2 in 5, 38%, felt that they have no one to support them in their role as parents.

Moreover, nearly 4 in 5 parents, 79%, would value a way to connect with other parents outside of work and home.

Kate Gawlik, DNP, associate clinical professor at The Ohio State University of Nursing and also a researcher on parental burnout, also confirmed loneliness and burnout in parents.

Gawlik highlighted that “Loneliness has been shown to affect both your physical and mental health."

She explained. "So, anything from cardiovascular disease to depression, anxiety, cognitive decline, even your immune system can be affected when you are lonely.”

Gawlik also stressed the value of connection, saying, “Parenting can feel very lonely at times, but it will be easier if you have people around who can support you. It can be hard to start seeking out connections because, to some degree, you will have to be vulnerable, and sometimes, it will take time and effort. But just take the first step."

Health News

Scientist warn of another global pandemic after COVID-19: Read

Scientist warn of another global pandemic after COVID-19: Read
Are babies safe while sleeping? Find out

Are babies safe while sleeping? Find out
Nigeria introduces new vaccine to fight meningitis: Details inside

Nigeria introduces new vaccine to fight meningitis: Details inside

Cardiovascular disease linked to traffic noise: Study

Cardiovascular disease linked to traffic noise: Study
Here’s how you can reset your gut health with small changes

Here’s how you can reset your gut health with small changes
Blood test predicts knee osteoarthritis years before X-ray diagnosis: Study

Blood test predicts knee osteoarthritis years before X-ray diagnosis: Study
Does high alcohol consumption and tobacco chewing lead to Oral cancer?

Does high alcohol consumption and tobacco chewing lead to Oral cancer?
Bird flu detected in one-fifth of US commercial milk samples, FDA reports

Bird flu detected in one-fifth of US commercial milk samples, FDA reports
Want to live longer? Choose stairs over lift: Study

Want to live longer? Choose stairs over lift: Study

New 'game changer' vaccination can stop 4 types of cancer

New 'game changer' vaccination can stop 4 types of cancer
England tops global chart in underage drinking, WHO reports

England tops global chart in underage drinking, WHO reports
Pakistani teen receives life-saving heart transplant in India

Pakistani teen receives life-saving heart transplant in India

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England