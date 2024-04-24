Here's why two-third of American parents feel isolated

A new survey revealed that two out of three parents feel isolated and burnout due to the demands of parenthood.
As per a Medical Xpress report, a new national survey conducted by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that 66% of parents experience loneliness and exhaustion from parenthood duties due to a lack of support.
The survey conducted this month found that about 62% of the parents feel burnout by their responsibilities, while 2 in 5, 38%, felt that they have no one to support them in their role as parents.
Moreover, nearly 4 in 5 parents, 79%, would value a way to connect with other parents outside of work and home.
Kate Gawlik, DNP, associate clinical professor at The Ohio State University of Nursing and also a researcher on parental burnout, also confirmed loneliness and burnout in parents.
Gawlik highlighted that “Loneliness has been shown to affect both your physical and mental health."
She explained. "So, anything from cardiovascular disease to depression, anxiety, cognitive decline, even your immune system can be affected when you are lonely.”
Gawlik also stressed the value of connection, saying, “Parenting can feel very lonely at times, but it will be easier if you have people around who can support you. It can be hard to start seeking out connections because, to some degree, you will have to be vulnerable, and sometimes, it will take time and effort. But just take the first step."