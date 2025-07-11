About 1 in 3 US Teens are prediabetic, CDC data suggests

About 1 in 3 US Teens are prediabetic, CDC data suggests
About 1 in 3 US Teens are prediabetic, CDC data suggests

A new estimate reveals that up to 1 in 3 U.S. teens are prediabetic, increasing the risk for Type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the latest analysis suggested nearly 8.4 million 12- to 17-year-olds were prediabetic in 2023, as reported by The Associated Press.

A new CDC estimate revealed that nearly 33% of US adolescents have prediabetes, a rise from 18% in 2020.

However, health experts have expressed concerns regarding the lack of transparency behind the updated calculation method.

The CDC stated that the analysis was based on the latest science and technologies using NHANES data, including health examinations, interviews, and more.

A spokesperson stated that the findings reflect changes in research and work as a “wake-up call” for the nation.

Critics raised questions about the methodology and lack of raw data, warning that without transparency, it’s quite challenging to find the results or verify precision.

What is prediabetes?

Prediabetes means increased levels of blood sugar; however, it is less than a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. It leads to an increased risk of adverse cardiac events and stroke.

Experts warn of a significant spike in early-onset Type 2 diabetes that the healthcare system may not be prepared for.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recommended screening children aged 10 and above if they are obese.

The rise to 33% may reflect the latest method, not necessarily a significant real-world increase. Still, experts highlighted the importance of enhanced clarity and data access to understand the trend.

Related
Read more : Health

Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns
Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns
Malaria treatment gap closed after first drug approved for newborns and infants under 11 pounds

Breakthrough T1D 2025 and Mattel unveil first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes
Breakthrough T1D 2025 and Mattel unveil first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes
The Barbie doll consists of a CGM on her arm, a pink insulin pump, along with a handset with a CGM app to monitor her glucose levels

Legionnaires outbreak: 1 dead, 40 people sick in London, Ontario
Legionnaires outbreak: 1 dead, 40 people sick in London, Ontario
Legionnaires’ disease is a rare respiratory disease caused by Legionella bacteria that may lead to pneumonia

How obesity affect breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women?
How obesity affect breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women?
Development of type 2 diabetes did not appear to affect breast cancer risk related to BMI

New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms
New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms
Stratus consists of two strains, XFG and XFG.2, which constitute up to 30% of cases across the UK

THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
Medicines including NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen, ACE inhibitors, aren’t linked to a higher risk of microscopic colitis

Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Alcohol should also be avoided in hot weather as it causes the body to lose water which often leads to dehydration

Excessive screen time linked to delayed learning in children, study
Excessive screen time linked to delayed learning in children, study
Experts warn too much screen time may hinder language development in young children