About 1 in 3 US Teens are prediabetic, CDC data suggests

A new estimate reveals that up to 1 in 3 U.S. teens are prediabetic, increasing the risk for Type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the latest analysis suggested nearly 8.4 million 12- to 17-year-olds were prediabetic in 2023, as reported by The Associated Press.
A new CDC estimate revealed that nearly 33% of US adolescents have prediabetes, a rise from 18% in 2020.
However, health experts have expressed concerns regarding the lack of transparency behind the updated calculation method.
The CDC stated that the analysis was based on the latest science and technologies using NHANES data, including health examinations, interviews, and more.
A spokesperson stated that the findings reflect changes in research and work as a “wake-up call” for the nation.
Critics raised questions about the methodology and lack of raw data, warning that without transparency, it’s quite challenging to find the results or verify precision.
What is prediabetes?
Prediabetes means increased levels of blood sugar; however, it is less than a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. It leads to an increased risk of adverse cardiac events and stroke.
Experts warn of a significant spike in early-onset Type 2 diabetes that the healthcare system may not be prepared for.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recommended screening children aged 10 and above if they are obese.
The rise to 33% may reflect the latest method, not necessarily a significant real-world increase. Still, experts highlighted the importance of enhanced clarity and data access to understand the trend.