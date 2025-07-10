Researchers find how processed meat increases risk of chronic diseases

A recent study discovered that eating even a small amount of processed meat, consuming soda, and trans fat products may pose serious health threats.
According to research published in the journal Nature Medicine, studies revealed how an unhealthy diet significantly increases the risk of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, colon cancer and coronary artery disease.
Researchers assessed data from nearly 60 previous studies using a method known as burden-of-proof meta-analysis, which analyses both study results and quality.
Results indicated that individuals who only ate one hot dog a day had an 11% increased risk of type 2 diabetes and a 7% increased risk of colon cancer as compared to those who didn’t have any.
Moreover, drinking up to 12-ounce soda a day significantly increased the risk of type 2 diabetes by 8% and ischemic heart disease by 2%.
Researchers used a method called burden-of-proof — a newer type of meta-analysis that weighs both the results and the quality of many past studies.
While speaking to CNN, a nutrition professor at the University of Reading in the UK, Gunter Kuhnle, stated, Processed meats such as bacon, hot dogs and salami are often cured with nitrites, which turn into cancer-causing nitrosamines in the stomach.
Meanwhile, he said, sugary drinks may also lead to weight gain, causing disruption in your blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
Nutrition professor Gunter Kuhnle stated, “Food is not just about nutrients — it’s part of our culture and enjoyment.”
Furthermore, experts advised focusing on a nutrient-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, and yoghurt.