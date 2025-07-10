Air pollution associated with common brain tumors, study

Air pollution associated with common brain tumors, study
Air pollution associated with common brain tumors, study

A recent study revealed that people who breathe in more air pollution have an increased risk of developing a common non-cancerous brain tumour.

According to research published in the journal Neurology, multiple kinds of air pollutants, including particle pollution and nitrogen dioxide, seem to raise the risk of meningiomas.

Meningiomas are tumours that develop in the layers of tissue covering the brain and spinal cord.

More than 170,000 people a year are diagnosed with meningioma in the United States, with symptoms including headaches, dizziness, nausea, vision changes, and more, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

However, it can be treated with radiation therapy, and surgery.

For the study, researchers analysed up to four million adults in Denmark over a 21-year period.

Results indicated that individuals with maximum exposure to air pollution had triple the rate of meningioma than those with the least exposure.

Further, the risk continued to rise with increasing exposure to several air pollutants.

Likewise, they had a:

  1. 12% raised risk for every 8.3 Ug/m3 increase in nitrogen dioxide.
  2. 10% increased risk for a spike of 5,747 particles/cm3 for ultrafine particles less than 0.1 micrometers in diameter.
  3. 3% increased risk for every 0.4 Ug/m3 increase in airborne carbon.

However, researchers did not find any strong association between air pollutants and malignant brain tumours.

Lead researcher and senior scientist at the Danish Cancer Institute in Copenhagen, Denmark, Ulla Hvidtfeldt, stated:

“While research on the health effects of ultrafine particles is still in its early stages, these findings point to a possible link between traffic-related ultrafine particle exposure and the development of meningioma.”

Researchers stressed the need for further studies, as the research failed to prove a direct cause-and-effect link between the air pollutants and meningioma, only a link.

Related
Read more : Health

New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms
New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms
Stratus consists of two strains, XFG and XFG.2, which constitute up to 30% of cases across the UK

THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
Medicines including NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen, ACE inhibitors, aren’t linked to a higher risk of microscopic colitis

Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Alcohol should also be avoided in hot weather as it causes the body to lose water which often leads to dehydration

Excessive screen time linked to delayed learning in children, study
Excessive screen time linked to delayed learning in children, study
Experts warn too much screen time may hinder language development in young children

Chickpeas show surprising power to cut cholesterol levels in new study
Chickpeas show surprising power to cut cholesterol levels in new study
Those who ate chickpeas everyday showed a major improvement in their cholesterol levels

Air pollution fuels lung cancer in non-smokers, study

Air pollution fuels lung cancer in non-smokers, study
Air Pollution could drive lung cancer mutations in people with little to no history of smoking

15-minute workouts to rapidly lose weight
15-minute workouts to rapidly lose weight
Discover a few effective 15-minute workouts that are scientifically proven to rapidly help reduce fat

Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year
Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year
Health officials urge all parents to have their children vaccinated to ensure protection from measles