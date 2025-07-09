Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns

A new malaria treatment has been approved for newborns and infants under 11 pounds, filling a major gap in care for some of the most vulnerable children.
The medicine, called Coartem Baby (also known as Riamet Baby), was approved by Switzerland’s health agency, Swissmedic, The Washington Post reported.
It was developed by the Geneva-based nonprofit Medicines for Malaria Venture and the Swiss drug company Novartis.
“The newly authorized product addresses a critical treatment gap for one of the most vulnerable patient populations young infants suffering from malaria,” Swissmedic said in a statement.
Malaria is caused by a parasite spread through mosquito bites. It’s preventable and treatable, but sickened 263 million people worldwide in 2023 and claimed nearly 600,000 lives, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.
Children under 5 are especially at risk. In Africa alone, they made up 76% of malaria deaths, the WHO reports.
Bhargavi Rao, co-director of the Malaria Center at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the new drug will be especially helpful for very small and malnourished babies, who often don’t qualify for standard treatments.
“Traditionally, people had said sort of small babies didn’t get malaria because they were protected by maternal immunity, but I think we’re increasingly recognizing that burden in very small children is not insubstantial and they just present in very different ways. Even very low levels of parasites can give fairly significant severe malaria and death,” Rao told The Post.
Coartem Baby contains two medicines — artemether and lumefantrine — that work together to fight the malaria parasite. These drugs were already approved for use in patients weighing over 11 pounds.