Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns

Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns
Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns

A new malaria treatment has been approved for newborns and infants under 11 pounds, filling a major gap in care for some of the most vulnerable children.

The medicine, called Coartem Baby (also known as Riamet Baby), was approved by Switzerland’s health agency, Swissmedic, The Washington Post reported.

It was developed by the Geneva-based nonprofit Medicines for Malaria Venture and the Swiss drug company Novartis.

“The newly authorized product addresses a critical treatment gap for one of the most vulnerable patient populations young infants suffering from malaria,” Swissmedic said in a statement.

Malaria is caused by a parasite spread through mosquito bites. It’s preventable and treatable, but sickened 263 million people worldwide in 2023 and claimed nearly 600,000 lives, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.

Children under 5 are especially at risk. In Africa alone, they made up 76% of malaria deaths, the WHO reports.

Bhargavi Rao, co-director of the Malaria Center at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the new drug will be especially helpful for very small and malnourished babies, who often don’t qualify for standard treatments.

“Traditionally, people had said sort of small babies didn’t get malaria because they were protected by maternal immunity, but I think we’re increasingly recognizing that burden in very small children is not insubstantial and they just present in very different ways. Even very low levels of parasites can give fairly significant severe malaria and death,” Rao told The Post.

Coartem Baby contains two medicines — artemether and lumefantrine — that work together to fight the malaria parasite. These drugs were already approved for use in patients weighing over 11 pounds.

Related
Read more : Health

THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
Medicines including NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen, ACE inhibitors, aren’t linked to a higher risk of microscopic colitis

Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Alcohol should also be avoided in hot weather as it causes the body to lose water which often leads to dehydration

Excessive screen time linked to delayed learning in children, study
Excessive screen time linked to delayed learning in children, study
Experts warn too much screen time may hinder language development in young children

Chickpeas show surprising power to cut cholesterol levels in new study
Chickpeas show surprising power to cut cholesterol levels in new study
Those who ate chickpeas everyday showed a major improvement in their cholesterol levels

Air pollution fuels lung cancer in non-smokers, study

Air pollution fuels lung cancer in non-smokers, study
Air Pollution could drive lung cancer mutations in people with little to no history of smoking

15-minute workouts to rapidly lose weight
15-minute workouts to rapidly lose weight
Discover a few effective 15-minute workouts that are scientifically proven to rapidly help reduce fat

Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year
Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year
Health officials urge all parents to have their children vaccinated to ensure protection from measles

Hearing aids associated with improved mental well-being and social connection
Hearing aids associated with improved mental well-being and social connection
Improved engagement may support cognitive health, as social isolation has been associated with cognitive issues