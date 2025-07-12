Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers recalled nationwide over labeling error

Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers have been recalled nationwide due to a labeling mistake, according to health officials.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of Ritz, has issued a recall because some packages with peanut butter may be incorrectly labelled as cheese.
The statement reads, “That mistake could put people with peanut allergies at risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product."
However, the FDA confirmed that there have been no illnesses reported yet about this product.
But individuals with allergic reactions or severe sensitivity to peanuts are at an increased risk of fatal allergic reaction if they eat any of these items.
Here is the list of the recalled Ritz cracker sandwich cartons:
20-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton
- UPC: 0 44000 07584 2
- Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 1–9, 2025, and Jan. 2–22, 2026
- Plant Code: AE
8-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton
- UPC: 0 44000 88210 5
- Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 1–9, 2025
- Plant Code: AE (on top of package)
20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton
- UPC: 0 44000 08095 2
- Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 2–9, 2025
- Plant Code: RJ
40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton
- UPC: 0 44000 07819 5
- Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 1–9, 2025, and Jan. 2–22, 2026
- Plant Code: AM