Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers recalled nationwide over labeling error

Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers recalled nationwide over labeling error
Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers recalled nationwide over labeling error

Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers have been recalled nationwide due to a labeling mistake, according to health officials.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of Ritz, has issued a recall because some packages with peanut butter may be incorrectly labelled as cheese.

The statement reads, “That mistake could put people with peanut allergies at risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product."

However, the FDA confirmed that there have been no illnesses reported yet about this product.

But individuals with allergic reactions or severe sensitivity to peanuts are at an increased risk of fatal allergic reaction if they eat any of these items.

Here is the list of the recalled Ritz cracker sandwich cartons:

20-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

  • UPC: 0 44000 07584 2
  • Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 1–9, 2025, and Jan. 2–22, 2026
  • Plant Code: AE

8-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

  • UPC: 0 44000 88210 5
  • Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 1–9, 2025
  • Plant Code: AE (on top of package)

20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton

  • UPC: 0 44000 08095 2
  • Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 2–9, 2025
  • Plant Code: RJ

40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

  • UPC: 0 44000 07819 5
  • Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 1–9, 2025, and Jan. 2–22, 2026
  • Plant Code: AM
Related
Read more : Health

Air pollution associated with common brain tumors, study
Air pollution associated with common brain tumors, study
Meningiomas are tumours that develop in the layers of tissue covering the brain and spinal cord

Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns
Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns
Malaria treatment gap closed after first drug approved for newborns and infants under 11 pounds

Breakthrough T1D 2025 and Mattel unveil first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes
Breakthrough T1D 2025 and Mattel unveil first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes
The Barbie doll consists of a CGM on her arm, a pink insulin pump, along with a handset with a CGM app to monitor her glucose levels

Legionnaires outbreak: 1 dead, 40 people sick in London, Ontario
Legionnaires outbreak: 1 dead, 40 people sick in London, Ontario
Legionnaires’ disease is a rare respiratory disease caused by Legionella bacteria that may lead to pneumonia

How obesity affect breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women?
How obesity affect breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women?
Development of type 2 diabetes did not appear to affect breast cancer risk related to BMI

New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms
New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms
Stratus consists of two strains, XFG and XFG.2, which constitute up to 30% of cases across the UK

THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
THESE common meds do not cause inflammatory bowel disease, study
Medicines including NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen, ACE inhibitors, aren’t linked to a higher risk of microscopic colitis

Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts
Alcohol should also be avoided in hot weather as it causes the body to lose water which often leads to dehydration