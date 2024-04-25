UK girls surpass boys in drinking, smoking and vaping: Study

A new study found that young girls in the UK are more involved in drinking, smoking and vaping as compared to boys.
As per Sky News report, the World Health Organization (WHO) researched 44 countries and revealed that England is also ‘top of the charts’ globally for child alcohol abuse.
In one of the largest studies, researchers examined data on 280,000 children aged 11,13 and 15.
The researchers found that girls in the UK are more likely to drink, smoke and vaping than boys.
However, two-fifths of girls in England and Scotland have vaped by the age of 15, which is higher than in other countries such as Spain, France and Germany.
The study also found that 30% of 15-year-old girls and 17% of 15-year-old boys in England had vaped in the past month.
Moreover, as compared to other European countries, rates of drunkenness in the UK, particularly among girls, were higher.
According to the WHO research, England tops the global chart at the age of 11, with 34% of girls and 35% of boys.
Meanwhile, by 13, the rate rise to 57% of girls and 50% of boys.
Data shows 15-year-old boys in Scotland have the highest rates overall for boys, that is 23%, with only girls in Canada scoring higher, 25%.
Additionally, a government spokesperson said, “Our landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill will make it an offence to sell tobacco products to anyone born after 1 January 2009 and includes powers to limit flavours, packaging and displays of vapes to reduce the appeal to children."