Home / Health

Thousands of men getting unnecessary treatment for prostate cancer in UK

In the UK, over 56,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually, among them nearly 6,500 men opt for monitoring

Thousands of men getting unnecessary treatment for prostate cancer in UK
Thousands of men getting unnecessary treatment for prostate cancer in UK

A charity analysis revealed that the National Health Service (NHS) has started over-treating men for prostate cancer, with nearly 5,000 individuals getting treated for cancers that are unlikely to cause harm.

Overtreatment of the disease may lead to adverse effects such as incontinence or erectile dysfunction, according to Prostate Cancer UK.

In the UK, over 56,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually, among them nearly 6,500 men opt for monitoring.

The charity’s analysis revealed that another 5,000 could receive benefits, blaming old NICE guidelines.

According to the NICE guidelines, it currently advises monitoring for the lowest-risk cases, where nine in 10 will have no cancers spread in five years.

Where nine in 10 will have no cancer spread in five years. Evidence suggested that it is likely to apply to the next lowest-risk group, where eight in 10 are cancer-free in that timeframe.

While many hospitals provide monitoring to this broader group, a quarter do not, leading to overtreatment rates of 2% to 24% in the UK.

A few cases may result from patient choice, but charity stated expanding monitoring may support it for a national screening programme, despite concerns regarding the Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test’s reliability.

Amy Rylance of Prostate Cancer UK urged NICE to update its guidance. One patient, Michael Lewis, delayed treatment for four years through monitoring before surgery became important, stating the additional time without adverse effect was “so valuable.”

NICE ensured that its guidelines are currently being reviewed.

You Might Like:

Monica Seles reveals myasthenia gravis diagnosis

Monica Seles reveals myasthenia gravis diagnosis
Monica Seles has collaborated with Argenx, a global immunology company, to raise awareness regarding myasthenia gravis

Broccoli recalled in Italy after man dies from eating sandwich amid fatal illness

Broccoli recalled in Italy after man dies from eating sandwich amid fatal illness
A man died and 9 others have been rushed to hospital, after eating sandwiches filled with broccoli amid a Botulism outbreak

5 signs of colon cancer you should never ignore

5 signs of colon cancer you should never ignore
Colon cancer cases among youth have exponentially increased in recent years

Top benefits of flaxseeds on cardiac health

Top benefits of flaxseeds on cardiac health
Discover a few essential benefits of Flaxseeds for heart health

Can standing up often may prevent cardiac diseases in postmenopausal women?

Can standing up often may prevent cardiac diseases in postmenopausal women?
Results indicated that the sit-to-stand group showed a decline in their systolic and diastolic blood pressure

5 common foods and drinks you must avoid for long-term health

5 common foods and drinks you must avoid for long-term health
Discover a few products that may carry long-term risks, from routine beverages to typical snacks

How collagen can transform your skin, hair, and joint health?

How collagen can transform your skin, hair, and joint health?
Unlocking the secret of collagen, an ultimate guide to the protein powering your body

1 in 10 Americans tried GLP-1 drugs for Weight loss, research found

1 in 10 Americans tried GLP-1 drugs for Weight loss, research found
Nearly 74% of Americans stated that they don’t plan to opt for GPL-1 drugs

Chikungunya virus outbreak: CDC warns travellers after 8,000+ cases in China

Chikungunya virus outbreak: CDC warns travellers after 8,000+ cases in China
Chikungunya virus could be passed via blood transfusions or contact with infected blood

Does consuming French fries increase risk of type 2 diabetes?

Does consuming French fries increase risk of type 2 diabetes?
Results indicated that consuming only three servings of fries every week may exponentially raise type 2 diabetes risk

Prolonged and rapid walks may prevent risk of cardiac diseases, study

Prolonged and rapid walks may prevent risk of cardiac diseases, study
Participants were found to have 17% reduced risk of any cardiac disease, 9% decreased risk of cardiac failure

Low lithium levels may protect ageing brain and prevent Alzheimer’s, study

Low lithium levels may protect ageing brain and prevent Alzheimer’s, study
Researchers discovered that a certain compound, lithium orotate, reversed Alzheimer-like issues in mice